One man was found dead and another man was rescued with serious injuries at a home in New Jersey Tuesday morning during a house fire.

Fire officials said the blaze broke out on Judy Court in Old Bridge shortly after 1 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the home, they found an elderly man screaming for help from the second floor.

Rescuers were able to extend a ladder to the man and bring him to safety. He was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious condition.

While working to rescue the man from the second floor, firefighters came across a man who had died in the fire on the ground floor. Officials had not released his name Tuesday morning.

"In a town of this size we have these tragedies and it's unfortunate," Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry said at the scene early Tuesday.

Several departments fought the fire and were able to bring it under control shortly after it started, officials said.

An investigation was underway Tuesday morning, although officials said the fire was not considered suspicious.