N Train Renovation Project Closes 7 Platforms Till 2018

The MTA will be closing seven platforms along the N train line for a year and a half to repair and renovate them.

The MTA is repainting the platforms, adding some elevators and fixing crumbling concrete in the final phase of a nearly $396 million modernization project.

Beginning 5 a.m. Monday, July 31, southbound N trains will be skipping Fort Hamilton Parkway, New Utrecht Avenue, 18th Avenue, 20th Avenue, Kings Highway, Avenue U and 86th Street stations, the MTA says.

Around 53,000 daily riders will be affected.

“The Sea Beach corridor opened over 100 years ago and needs to be brought into a state of good repair while adding new amenities and technology to improve our customers’ experience,” MTA Interim Executive Director Ronnie Hakim said.

The entire nine-station project is expected to be completed in late 2018. A similar renovation on the northbound side of the N line began in January 2016, and those renovated platforms reopened to service in May.