Officials say the woman somehow fell 16 stories from the building, but the investigation as to how is still underway. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

A mystery swirled around a 56-year-old woman's deadly 16-story fall at an Upper West Side building Wednesday, but cops determined she was not the victim of a crime, police say.

Police learned around 6 a.m. Thursday that she jumped to her death and no foul play was involved.



The woman, who has not been identified, fell just after 6 p.m. from the 16th floor of the Manhattan building on West End Avenue and was found unconscious outside on the second-floor scaffolding, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they were looking into whether she was pushed, fell or jumped. Cops spent hours talking to her boyfriend, who was inside the apartment at the time, but never charged him.