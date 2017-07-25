Police on Long Island are investigating after a Muslim family say they received two hateful messages in their mailbox threatening to kill them.

The family, who live on Norwood Avenue in Malverne, found the written messages scrawled in red ink in their mailbox on Monday afternoon.

One message said, "KKK Hate Muslims, We will kill you, Jesus loves you," along with an image of a swastika, according to Nassau police.

The other message, written on a small paper plate, said, "The KKK is coming for you Muslims."

Police say they're investigating it as a bias incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.