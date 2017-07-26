Phil Murphy on Wednesday named Sheila Oliver, the former speaker of New Jersey's Assembly, as his running mate for this fall's gubernatorial election.

Murphy, the Democratic nominee for governor, has never held elected office. But in Oliver he gets a long-time politician who previously served as an Essex County freeholder and East Orange school board member before her 13 years in the legislature.

Murphy's Republican opponent, Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, has yet to name her running mate. But multiple reports suggest she is considering Carlos Rendo, the mayor of the Bergen County borough of Woodcliff Lake.

Oliver, an African-American woman, and Rendo, an immigrant from Cuba, would help diversify the tickets heading into the Nov. 7 vote.

The latest NBC 4 New York / Marist Poll gave Murphy a 21-point lead over Guadagno, who has been hurt by her eight-year association with the highly unpopular incumbent, Chris Christie.

Two polls earlier in the summer showed an even bigger gap, with Murphy holding a 2-1 lead.