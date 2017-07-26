Murphy Names Sheila Oliver Running Mate; Guadagno Said to Eye Carlos Rendo | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Murphy Names Sheila Oliver Running Mate; Guadagno Said to Eye Carlos Rendo

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Murphy Names Sheila Oliver Running Mate; Guadagno Said to Eye Carlos Rendo
    AP
    (L to R), Phil Murphy, Kim Guadagno

    Phil Murphy on Wednesday named Sheila Oliver, the former speaker of New Jersey's Assembly, as his running mate for this fall's gubernatorial election.

    Murphy, the Democratic nominee for governor, has never held elected office. But in Oliver he gets a long-time politician who previously served as an Essex County freeholder and East Orange school board member before her 13 years in the legislature. 

    Murphy's Republican opponent, Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, has yet to name her running mate. But multiple reports suggest she is considering Carlos Rendo, the mayor of the Bergen County borough of Woodcliff Lake.

    Oliver, an African-American woman, and Rendo, an immigrant from Cuba, would help diversify the tickets heading into the Nov. 7 vote.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

    The latest NBC 4 New York / Marist Poll gave Murphy a 21-point lead over Guadagno, who has been hurt by her eight-year association with the highly unpopular incumbent, Chris Christie.

    Two polls earlier in the summer showed an even bigger gap, with Murphy holding a 2-1 lead. 

    Published 52 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us