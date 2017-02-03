Convicted Robber Who Says He Has Mugged 100 People Tells All | NBC New York
I-Team InvestigationsMuggers' Secrets Revealed
Convicted robbers tell all

Convicted Robber Who Says He Has Mugged 100 People Tells All

Tune in to NBC 4 New York at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 and Friday, Feb. 3 for the exclusive four-part series

By Sarah Wallace, Chris Glorioso and Dave Manney

    David Solano, who estimates he has mugged more than 100 people in his 48 years and is currently serving a 25-to-life prison sentence in Stormville, New York, doesn't particularly care who he targets -- or when. 

    He was among the dozens of convicted criminals who responded to an unprecedented I-Team/Telemundo 47 Investiga survey asking robbers questions about how they pick their victims and how you can avoid becoming one.

    To see what Solano said, click a question above. For more from Telemundo, click here

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

