What to Know Hurricane Jose, 550 miles from the Outer Banks, is generating swells that could produce life-threatening rip currents along the East Coast

Storm Team 4 is closely monitoring the system after a westward shift that has put Long Island in the so-called cone of uncertainty

The National Hurricane Center says people from North Carolina to New England should monitor the progress of the system

Coastal areas in the tri-state are bracing for rough surf as Hurricane Jose approaches in the Atlantic.

The hurricane, now a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, is expected to cause rough surf, wind and beach erosion along the coast on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Storm Team 4.

In Seaside Heights, New Jersey, police plan to patrol the beaches during the week to see if the surf gets rough and warn swimmers to stay out of the water.

In Connecticut, marina owners were making sure their boats were secure ahead of the storm.

Inland areas will likely experience breezy and cloudy conditions and isolated showers, according to meteorologist Erica Grow.

Much of the tri-state area, including New York City, Long Island and Connecticut, are in the so-called "cone of uncertainty" for Hurricane Jose, according to the National Hurricane Center.

That means the hurricane could potentially go anywhere within the cone. Storm Team 4 is closely monitoring the system.

The latest projections show the Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph moving northwest at 9 mph.



The National Hurricane Center says people from North Carolina to New England should monitor the progress of the system. At 5 a.m., it was around 550 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Although the center of Jose is currently forecast to pass well east of the North Carolina coast early next week, tropical-storm-force winds are expected to extend well west of the center and could approach the Outer Banks on Monday, the National Hurricane Center says.

Swells generated by Jose are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the northern coasts of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, and the southeast coast of the United States, and will spread northward along the mid-Atlantic coast during the next few days, which will likely cause dangerous if not life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, the National Hurricane Center says. At this point, it's too early to tell if Jose will have direct impacts farther north along the east coast.

Storm Team 4 says the storm will likely weaken again as it moves into the cooler waters of the north Atlantic early next week, but it could be a tropical storm as it nears Long Island on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a worst-case scenario, Jose could pelt the tri-state -- and Long Island in particular -- with conditions similar to a strong nor'easter. That means strong winds, beach erosion and periods of heavy rain would all be possible.

But if the storm moves out to sea as it moves north, Storm Team 4 says it could at the very least make for a breezy middle of the workweek with a few showers.



Meanwhile, Storm Team 4 says the region will see several days of warm, muggy weather courtesy of the remnants of Irma. The deadly storm that caused catastrophic damage as it spun through Florida and the southeast has lost the majority of its strength but is slowly creeping through the region, making for warm temperatures, high humidity, clouds and a spot shower here and there through most of the weekend.

