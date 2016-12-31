A high school athlete fell victim to a stray bullet during a shooting in Mount Vernon Saturday afternoon.

An unknown suspect shot at a man on the street and hit the victim in the arm, said Mount Vernon City Council President Marcus Griffeth. As shots were fired, an unrelated car drove by.

Shamoya McKenzie, 13, was a passenger in the car. She and the 28-year-old driver were caught in the crossfire and shot. McKenzie was shot in the head and taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities said there are no arrests at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Mount Vernon High School announced in a Facebook post that a remembrance will be held for the young teen in the school's gym at 2 p.m. Sunday. Grief counselors and social workers will be on site and a prayer will be led.

"Tonight we lost an angel amongst us," the Facebook post read. "I pray we can all find strength to get through this unimaginable tragedy."