Mount Kisco Police Warn of Person Illegally Placing Boots on Cars | NBC New York
    Mount Kisco police are warning drivers of someone who is illegally placing a boot on vehicles and demanding cash to remove it. 

    Police say residents and businesses have been contacting them to complain about a "freelance" operator who's been placing boots on cars parked on private property on the 200 block of East Main Street. 

    Local law requires that any company or property owner who plans to boot illegally parked cars on private property have a permit to do so, and they must be bonded and insured, according to Mount Kisco police.

    The village ordinance also sets limits on fees that can be charged for boot removal, and requires the company to take a credit card in addition to cash.

    The person who has been booting the cars on East Main Street has demanded cash only to take the boot off, police say. In addition, no company has a current permit to boot vehicles in Mount Kisco. 

    Police also say they've checked with landlords and property owners in the area, and no one has hired a tow company to boot vehicles on their property. 

    If anyone has a vehicle booted in Mount Kisco, they're asked to call Westchester police at 914-864-7701 to verify whether it's been done legally. 

    Published 2 hours ago

