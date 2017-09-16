Motorcyclist Dies in Long Island Crash: Police - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Motorcyclist Dies in Long Island Crash: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Motorcyclist Dies in Long Island Crash: Police
    Getty
    A Harley Davidson motorcycle is seen in this file image. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

    A motorcyclist died in a crash with a car on Long Island, police say. 

    Richard Schmansky, 59, of Centerreach, was driving his Harly Davison motorcycle southbound on Smithtown Avenue in Ronkonkoma on Friday evening when he collided with a Nissan Altima that was going the same direction, Suffolk County police said. 

    Schmansky was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. 

    The 22-year-old driver of the car remained at the scene, police said. He wasn't injured. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    AP

    Both vehicles were impounded, police said. The investigation is continuing.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

    Published 34 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us