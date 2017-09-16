A Harley Davidson motorcycle is seen in this file image. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A motorcyclist died in a crash with a car on Long Island, police say.

Richard Schmansky, 59, of Centerreach, was driving his Harly Davison motorcycle southbound on Smithtown Avenue in Ronkonkoma on Friday evening when he collided with a Nissan Altima that was going the same direction, Suffolk County police said.

Schmansky was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The 22-year-old driver of the car remained at the scene, police said. He wasn't injured.

Both vehicles were impounded, police said. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.