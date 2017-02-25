Authorities say a 68-year-old man was killed when a delivery truck struck his motorcycle Saturday morning in Brooklyn.

Police received a call about a motorcycle accident near Bushwick and Montrose Avenues around 4:53 a.m., authorities said. A bread delivery truck traveling westbound on Bushwick Avenue struck the driver and continued on.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:36 a.m., police said.

Authorities say the 40-year-old truck driver was found five blocks from the accident site near Manhattan Avenue and Grand Street. Police took him into custody at the 90th Precinct Station, where he's currently being held.

