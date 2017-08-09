Man Dies in Motorcycle Collision With Deer in New Jersey - NBC New York
    Man Dies in Motorcycle Collision With Deer in New Jersey

    A 40-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle collision with a deer in New Jersey early Wednesday.

    Police say Peter Kamper Jr. was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson on Lakeside Avenue in Wayne shortly after midnight  when he hit the deer. Kamper was thrown from the motorcycle. 

    People who live nearby heard the crash and went out to check on him, according to police; they found him unresponsive at the scene. One of those people was a doctor who tried to help Kamper until first responders arrived. 

    Paramedics took Kamper to Saint Joseph's Medical Center in Paterson, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. An investigation is ongoing. 

