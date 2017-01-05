A mother has been charged with murder in the death of her 1-year-old daughter, who was found unconscious in a Queens apartment Tuesday evening. Ida Siegal reports. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017)

A Queens mother allegedly strangled her 1-year-old daughter with a telephone cord at their apartment earlier this week because she was having "family issues" with relatives in China, police said Thursday.

Shangbo Xiangshengjie, 33, has been charged with murder in the death of her baby girl, who was found unresponsive in bed at her Elmhurst Avenue home Tuesday evening.

Xiangshengjie was arrested at the apartment. Police said Thursday that problems with family members in China drove Xiangshengjie, who is a legal U.S. resident, to kill her daughter.

Investigators say she had also planned to kill herself.

Few people in the neighborhood seem to know the family well, and no one was able to make sense of what happened.

"Pretty shocking, pretty shocking," said Thomas Chang. "Big disbelief."

Information on an attorney for Xiangshengjie wasn't immediately available.