A mother dropping her daughter off at school in Connecticut blacked out at the wheel and hit two crossing guards with her car, dragging them at least 25 feet and breaking both legs of one of the guards, city officials say.

The driver had just dropped off her daughter near Park and North avenues in Bridgeport Tuesday morning when she apparently passed out, according to officials.

She hit two crossing guards, a man and a woman, dragging them at least 25 feet, officials said. The man was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital with two broken legs. The condition of the woman wasn't immediately clear.

The driver remained at the scene.



"Obviously this is a very serious accident and we are glad there were no further injuries," said Bridgeport Director of Legislative Affairs and Public Policy Av Harris.