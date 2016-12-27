The bodies of a 36-year-old woman and a young boy were found inside a Manhattan apartment Monday morning, police say. (Published Monday, Dec. 26, 2016)

What to Know The bodies of 36-year-old Felicia Barahona and her 4-year-old son were found in a Manhattan apartment Monday

Barahona was found strangled; her son was found drowned in a bathtub

Isaac Duran, thought to be a former student of Barahona's and the father of her baby, is currently with police

A suspect is in custody in the deaths of 36-year-old Felicia Barahona and her 4-year-old son Miguel, police said on Tuesday.

Police declined to identify that suspect, though the family of the young man believed to be Barahona's former lover, Isaac Duran, told NBC 4 New York that Duran was at the 30th Precinct stationhouse.

Barahona lost her job as a science teacher at DeWitt Clinton High School in 2013, shortly after she became pregnant and school administrators learned of her illicit relationship with a student. Duran was believed to be that student and the father of young Miguel.

Felicia Barahona was found dead, an electrical cord wrapped around her neck, on the living room floor of her West 153rd Street apartment in Hamilton Heights around 8:15 a.m. Monday after the building super was alerted about a smell, police said. Her son Miguel was found unresponsive in a bathtub, police said. Investigators believe the duo had been dead several days.

Neighbors described Miguel as a sweet boy.

"It's sad. It's a little life," said Elia Flores, adding of his mother, "I've known her for a lot of years that she live here."