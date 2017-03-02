Woman Answering Ad for Model Job Raped in Motel Room: NYPD

Police are searching for a suspect in the rape of a 21-year-old woman who went to a Bronx motel to answer a Craigslist ad for a modeling job, sources say.

The woman met the suspect inside a room at the Paradise Motor Inn the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 11, after responding to the ad, police said.

After speaking with the man, the woman tried to leave the motel room, but was blocked and threatened, police said. The suspect then put his hand on her neck and raped her.

The suspect pictured is described as about 5 feet 10 inches.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at nypdcrimestoppers.com.