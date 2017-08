Cheaphotels.org recently released its list of the 20 most expensive beach destinations in the country for -- and three of them are in the tri-state area. The rankings are based on the average rate for each spot's cheapest available double room for the month of August. Hotels or inns with less than a two-star rating and those not located near the beach were excluded from consideration. Here's a look at the most expensive destinations, in reverse order.

The sand sculpture definitely got some sun.