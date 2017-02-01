Mortar round that fell out from car

Workers at a New Jersey auto shop made a startling discovery after towing a vehicle there: a mortar round fell out from inside the car.

A spokesman for the Passaic County Sheriff says police were dispatched to the shop on East Main Street, where the car had been towed from Newark.

The mortar round fell out as the car, which was newly purchased, was being unloaded, the spokesman said.

Officers cleared the area, and the Passaic County Bomb Squad neutralized and retrieved the device, authorities said.

No neighbors were in any danger during the retrieval, police said.

The FBI and Homeland Security have been identified. Investigation is ongoing.