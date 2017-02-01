The renowned Broadway hit "Hamilton: An American Musical" has doubled the number of available tickets for its daily lottery.

Those who wish to enter have to fill out an entry form to participate. The lottery was previously expanded last June to 46 tickets a day.

The lucky winners have 60 minutes to purchase the tickets.

The megahit musical about the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton made history last year, earning a record 16 Tony nominations and winning 11 awards.

It also smashed box office records and made an international sensation of creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda.