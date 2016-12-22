Montreal prepares for its Grant Christmas Market at the Quartier des Spectacles

Montreal's Christmas tree is getting a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons.

The 88-foot balsam fir has drawn the ire of many Montrealers, who say the funny-looking tree could use some spicing up, according to the Montreal Gazette.

"I am really disappointed, it's not nicely decorated and it's too thin," Sonia, a Hydro-Quebec employee, told the newspaper.

The tree was brought in to celebrate Montreal's upcoming 375th anniversary with a Christmas tree comparable to the world-famous one at New York City's Rockefeller Center, the New York Times reports.

The feeble fir has even drawn comparisons with the scrawny tree pictured in the popular children's holiday special "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

Residents expected a tree adorned in colorful Christmas lights and ornaments — instead, they received a sparsely-decorated fir that's become an internet punchline. Two parody Twitter accounts were created in French and English.

Twitter users took to their accounts to poke fun.

"I just caught up on memes about the wonky-a** Christmas tree in Montreal," one user tweeted. "Like how did the city allow that?"

Philippe Pelletier, an owner of Sapin MTL, the company responsible for installing the tree, told the Gazette that he was surprised to hear so many negative reactions. He added that the company didn't have the time or budget to decorate the tree to the degree Montrealers expected.

Despite overwhelming apprehension, several tweeters have come to the tree's defense to say they love it just as it is.