Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling up the gate and heading into the building, then leaving about 25 minutes later. (Published 57 minutes ago)

A group of about seven thieves walked into a Bronx high school and stole 50 MetroCards before running off, authorities say.

Police say the suspects pulled up a metal gate leading to the basement of Monroe High School on Boynton Avenue around 9 a.m. Nov. 11 and went inside.

Surveillance video shows the suspects leaving about 25 minutes later.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).