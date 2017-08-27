Mom Left Baby Boy in Car While She Shopped at Wal-Mart: Police - NBC New York
Mom Left Baby Boy in Car While She Shopped at Wal-Mart: Police

    Mom Left Baby Boy in Car While She Shopped at Wal-Mart: Police
    Suffolk County Police Department
    Suffolk County police released the inset photo of Shatera Williams.

    A mother left her 1-year-old son alone in a car while she shopped at a Long Island Wal-Mart, police said. 

    Shatera Williams, 24, of Wyandanch, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, Suffolk County police said. 

    Her son was left in the car, which was parked in a fire zone, for about 10 to 15 minutes on Saturday afternoon, Suffolk County police said. She was shopping at the Wal-Mart on Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia. 

    The baby was placed into the custody of a relative. 

    It wasn't clear whether Williams had an attorney. 


