Mom Leaves Heroin in 6-Year-Old Son's Backpack: Cops

A Queens mother was arrested Friday after police say her 6-year-old son found a small, suspicious box in his backpack -- which turned out to be full of heroin.

The boy, a student at P.S. 209 in the Whitestone section, showed the box to his teacher shortly after arriving at school. The teacher called police.

Authorities say P.S. 209 called the boy's mother, who was arrested when she came to the school.

The NYPD said Leah Pagano, 36, faces drug and child welfare charges. It was not immediately clear what happened to her son after her arrest.

It also wasn't known if she had retained an attorney who could comment on the allegations.