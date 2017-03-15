Molotov Cocktail Hurled at NYPD Patrol Vehicle on Staten Island: Police | NBC New York
Molotov Cocktail Hurled at NYPD Patrol Vehicle on Staten Island: Police

The police officers were not hurt, but the suspect remains at large

    Authorities are investigating after a Molotov cocktail was hurled at an NYPD patrol vehicle on Staten Island Wednesday. 

    Two officers were in their marked vehicle conducting routine patrol near Jersey Street and Benziger Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. when they saw a man throw a flaming object in their direction, police say. 

    The suspect ran off on Brighton Avenue after tossing the device, which the cops were able to preserve. 

    No one was hurt and no property damage was reported.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police. 

    Published 2 hours ago
