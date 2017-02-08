Mob boss John Gotti (pictured) stands on a New York City street corner in 1987. Queens DA Richard Brown says his grandson, John J. Gotti, pleaded guilty to selling drugs Wednesday.

Crime runs in the Gotti family — a grandson of notorious New York City mobster John Gotti has pleaded guilty to selling prescription drugs, officials from the Queens District Attorney's Office said.

John J. Gotti pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance Wednesday, officials said. He also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit an A felony and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in satisfaction of charges stemming from two 2016 arrests.

Gotti agreed to forfeit $259,996 in drug proceeds that authorities seized during an arrest on Aug. 4, 2016, and another $7,000 in drug proceeds seized during a Jun. 30, 2016 arrest, officials said.

A court-ordered listening device installed on an Infiniti G35 sedan he used revealed a detailed conversation regarding his Oxycodone trafficking business, authorities said.

Gotti said he sold more than 4,200 pills every month, did about $100,000 a month in drug sales, and once calculated that his trafficking business generated roughly $1.6 million annually. Authorities said he stated that he stored his drug trafficking records and $200,000 of profits at an associate's house in case cops decided to seize them and take action against him.

According to the charges, Gotti was the main seller of the organization and primarily sold Oxycodone pills for $21 to $30 each, said Queens DA Richard Brown.

Throughout the course of the investigation, undercover cops bought about $46,000 worth of pills from him during 11 sales between April and July 2016. Authorties said 10 of the 11 buys were recorded on video and audio.

Gotti was stopped by officers in Howard Beach last June for excessively tinted windows, officials said. When he handed over his license, officers found that he was driving with a suspended license. Cops also recovered a Gucci bag with over 200 Oxycodone pills, a bottle of steroids and an assortment of marijuana, Xanax and methadone pills from the car during the stop.

Authorities said police also recovered $5,600 in cash from the vehicle and $2,271 in cash from his pants pocket. More than $7,000 of the money seized had been given to Gotti by an officer during undercover drug buys.

Police found approximately $52,000 and 480 Oxycodone pills in Gotti's bedroom at the family's Howard Beach home last August, officials said. Officers also seized $200,000 and the ledger that contained his drug records from a safe in an associate's apartment.

The 23-year-old is expected to be sentenced to eight years in prison and five years probation on his August arrest, as well as a concurrent term of four years in prison and two years in jail on his June arrest, officials said. He's being held in jail on $2 million bail.