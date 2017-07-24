New Jersey Girl, 13, Reported Missing in Wildwood

Police in a Jersey Shore community are searching for a 13-year-old Morristown girl who disappeared after hanging out with friends over the weekend.

The girl, Trinity Christianson, had been vacationing with her father in Wildwood and went to the boardwalk around 8 p.m. Saturday, police said. Her father reported her missing just after midnight when she failed to return.

Wildwood police say she was last seen around 26th Street and Ocean Avenue in the popular coastal resort city. She was out with other friends around her age, who all returned home.

Police said Monday the investigationg is ongoing, and there was no indication from her family that anything was wrong. The family remains in Wildwood as they search for the girl.

Christianson, who's about 5 feet 2 inches, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a peach-colored sleeveless top and flip-flops.