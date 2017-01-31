A missing 41-year-old New Jersey woman has been found dead in the trunk on her car in Newark, authorities say.

The Essex County prosecutor's office says Diana Boggio was killed, though it's not clear where that happened.

Boggio's body was found in the trunk of her Honda Accord at about 9 a.m. Tuesday at 25 Verona Ave., the prosecutor's office says.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Boggio, of Belleville, had been reported missing Saturday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact 877-847-7432.