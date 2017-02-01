Pedro Lora-Pena, of Belleville, faces charges of murder, unlawful possession of a handgun and moving or concealing human remains.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of a missing 41-year-old New Jersey woman whose body was found in the trunk of her own car.

Pedro Lora-Pena, of Belleville, also faces charges of unlawful possession of a handgun and moving or concealing human remains in the death of his girlfriend Diana Boggio. The Belleville woman was found in her Honda Accord on Verona Avenue in Newark Tuesday, three days after she was reported missing.

Prosecutors say a preliminary investigation indicates Boggio was killed somewhere else and then brought to Newark.

The medical examiner is working to determine how she died.

It wasn't immediately clear if Lora-Pena had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.