Authorities are looking for two young brothers who have been reported missing after their mother dropped them off to sign in at their Manhattan charter school Wednesday.

The names of the missing kids, who are 13 and 10, were not immediately released. Officials say their mother dropped them off in the sign-in line at Kipp Infinity Charter School on West 133rd Street in the morning, but the school later called and said they were not there.

The 10-year-old boy was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants. The 13-year-old was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and blue pants. Authorities say Wednesday is not the first time the older boy has run off like that.

It's not clear what exactly the boys were doing at the school, but it appears some or new students come two weeks early to get acclimated and the rest of the students join when regular classes start early next month.

Messages have been left with the school seeking comment.