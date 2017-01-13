A missing non-verbal autistic New Jersey man with a known fascination with buses and trains has been found in New York City, police say.

Noel Williams of Union City was reported missing Thursday evening and located Friday at Port Authority, where police said he may have headed.

Police said the 33-year-old man, who does not speak, has a fascination with public transportation, and when he's previously gone missing, has turned up in the Port Authority and Times Square areas.

He again was found at the Port Authority Bus Terminal Friday evening, shortly after police sent out an advisory.

Williams writes notes and gives them to drivers of public transportation in order to get around, police said.