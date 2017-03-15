A minivan driver crashed into a school bus filled with several children, then tried to flee the scene in Elizabeth, New Jersey, police say.

Seven children were on board the bus when the minivan hit it, according to the mayor's office. No one on the bus was physically injured but they were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the minivan tried to run from the scene and dropped drugs as he fled, according to the mayor's office. When police caught up with him, they found a more substantial amount of drugs on him.

He suffered a sprained ankle, officials say.