Longtime Neighborhood Favorite Named Best Sandwich Shop in New Jersey - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Longtime Neighborhood Favorite Named Best Sandwich Shop in New Jersey

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Longtime Neighborhood Favorite Named Best Sandwich Shop in New Jersey
    Photo Credit: Matthewehoffman
    The "Sloppy Joe" at Millburn Deli in Millburn.

    The best sandwich shop in New Jersey is a small deli in Essex County, according to a popular national website.

    Millburn Deli in Millburn has landed on Thrillist’s list of the Best Sandwich Shop in Every State.

    The popular deli opened in 1947 and has been serving up delicious sandwiches ever since.

    Thrillist noted the eatery’s “consistent” sloppy Joes.

    15 Tri-State Restaurants Make America's Best Hot Dogs List

    These 15 Tri-State Area Restaurants Have Some of the Best Hot Dogs in America, New Ranking Says
    Getty Images

    No, the "sloppy Joes" at Millburn Deli aren’t what you’re used to. Instead, “they're triple-decker sandwiches stuffed with various combos of turkey, corned beef, roast beef, Virginia ham, and pretty much every other meat variation known to man,” according to the site.

    Millburn Deli is open every day from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

    Check out the best sandwich shop in your home state here.


    Published 23 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us