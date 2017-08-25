The "Sloppy Joe" at Millburn Deli in Millburn.

The best sandwich shop in New Jersey is a small deli in Essex County, according to a popular national website.

Millburn Deli in Millburn has landed on Thrillist’s list of the Best Sandwich Shop in Every State.

The popular deli opened in 1947 and has been serving up delicious sandwiches ever since.

Thrillist noted the eatery’s “consistent” sloppy Joes.

No, the "sloppy Joes" at Millburn Deli aren’t what you’re used to. Instead, “they're triple-decker sandwiches stuffed with various combos of turkey, corned beef, roast beef, Virginia ham, and pretty much every other meat variation known to man,” according to the site.

Millburn Deli is open every day from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Check out the best sandwich shop in your home state here.



