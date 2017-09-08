What to Know A major earthquake in Mexico killed at least five people, with the president saying it was the biggest in a century to hit the country

8.1-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Southern Mexico; 5 Killed

A major earthquake off Mexico's southern coast killed at least five people, with the president saying it was the biggest in a century to hit the country. Houses toppled and the quake produced tsunami waves and sent people running into the streets in panic. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the earthquake's magnitude as 8.1, but President Enrique Pena Nieto says it was 8.2, making it the largest in Mexico in 100 years. He also said it was bigger than the 8.1 quake in 1985, which killed thousands and devastated large sections of Mexico City. The death toll could rise as authorities assess the damage. The president said that 62 aftershocks followed the quake and it's possible that one as strong as 7.2 could strike in the next 24 hours. Pena Nieto also said that serious damage had been caused and that 1 million customers initially had been without power following the quake, but that electricity had been restored to 800,000 of them.

Officers, Medics Sue Over Chemical Plant Fire After Harvey

Seven sheriff's deputies and medical emergency responders who say they were sickened by a chemical fire at a plant outside Houston that flooded during Harvey sued the owner for gross negligence, seeking $1 million in damages. A state judge granted a temporary restraining order to prevent plant owner Arkema Inc. from removing evidence or altering the scene, said Kimberly Spurlock, the attorney for the plaintiffs. She said a hearing was set for Sept. 22. The suit alleges Arkema failed to properly store the estimated 18 tons of chemicals that burned or prepare for a major flood even though it was a foreseeable event. Record rains from Harvey flooded the plant 25 miles northeast of Houston with six feet of water, according to a report Arkema filed with the state. The storm knocked out power, and therefore the refrigeration needed to keep the chemicals stable. Spurlock called Arkema's preparations "woefully inadequate" and questioned why the first responders did not know what chemicals were blowing up or the risks.

Irma Weakens to Category 4 on Path to Florida, Slams Turks and Caicos



Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands and continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights. And though the storm weakened to a Category 4, the National Hurricane Center said it is still "extremely dangerous." Waves as high as 20 feet were expected in the Turks and Caicos. Communications went down as the storm slammed into the islands, and the extent of the devastation was unclear. The first hurricane warnings were issued for parts of southern Florida as the state braced for what could be a catastrophic hit over the weekend. Following in Irma's wake was Hurricane Jose, with some of the islands hit hardest by Irma in its expected path. French, British and Dutch military authorities rushed aid to a devastated string of Caribbean islands where at least 11 people were dead and thousands homeless. Warships and planes were sent with food, water and troops after the hurricane smashed homes, schools and roads, laying waste to some of the world's most beautiful and exclusive tourist destinations.

Equifax Executives Sold Stock Before Revealing Data Breach Exposing 143 Million to Identity Theft

A data breach discovered in July may have affected as many as 143 million U.S. consumers, credit tracker Equifax said. And three of the company's executives sold nearly $2 million in Equifax shares days after the cyberattack was discovered, SEC filings show. It was unclear whether their share sales had anything to do with the breach, CNBC reports. An Equifax spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Leaked data includes names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, addresses and some driver's license numbers, CNBC reported. The company added that 209,000 U.S. credit card numbers were also obtained. Equifax said it is alerting customers whose information was included in the breach via mail, and is working with state and federal authorities. Its private investigation into the breach is complete, the company said.

Demi Lovato Working to Help Those Affected by DACA, Harvey

Demi Lovato says she's reached out to the nonprofit organization Voto Latino to find out how she can help after President Trump said he's rescinding a program that allows young immigrants who were brought to America as children to remain in the U.S. Trump's administration said it is phasing out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA program, but is giving Congress six months to take action on it. Lovato, who is white and Mexican, said she reached out to actor Wilmer Valderrama, who has worked with Voto Latino, to see how she can help out. The pop singer and Valderrama dated for six years until last year. Former President Barack Obama created DACA by executive order in 2012. Lovato, 25, grew up in Dallas and said she's also been working to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Harvey has killed dozens of people who drowned in floods, got crushed by trees and died during power outages.

Disney Streaming to Add “Star Wars,” Marvel Comic Movies to Service

Disney is adding more firepower to its upcoming streaming service. Its "Star Wars" and Marvel comic-book movies will be included in the service, making it the only way to stream those movies on demand in the U.S. as part of a monthly subscription. (So, not on Netflix.) A price hasn't been announced yet. The service is expected in late 2019 after Disney's current deal with Netflix expires. Previously Disney announced the inclusion of just Disney and Pixar movies and Disney TV shows. Adding the "Star Wars" and Marvel movies could make the new service appealing to teenagers and adults, not just families with young children. The Marvel movies include the "Avengers" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchises. The service will also have original Disney movies, TV series and shorts. Disney CEO Bob Iger said thousands of TV episodes and hundreds of movies will be available.