Police are looking for a man who whacked a security guard with a glass bottle at the Metropolitan Museum of Art after complaining about a crooked painting, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC 4 New York. (Published Monday, March 6, 2017)

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly whacking a security guard with a glass bottle at the Metropolitan Museum of Art last week after complaining about a crooked painting.

Brandon Aebersold was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the police report, he allegedly walked into the Manhattan museum Friday afternoon and paid the fee to view the artwork. At some point, he pointed the crooked painting out to the 46-year-old security guard, didn't like the guard's response and attacked him, police allege.

The guard was taken to a hospital with a cut to his head; he is expected to be OK.

Aebersold was expected to be arraigned later Wednesday. Attorney information for him wasn't immediately available.