Suspects Sought After Woman Falls to Death in Bronx

Police are searching for two people in connection with the death of a woman who fell from an apartment window in the Bronx.

The incident happened on Friday when police discovered 43-year-old Maria Carolina Sanchez-Triburico unconscious and unresponsive on the ground outside 940 Grand Concourse. Police say she had head and body trauma.

Two men were seen fleeing the location.

Police previously said she didn't live in the building and may have been a housekeeper. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were responding to a robbery call on the same floor of the same building when they discovered her outside. Authorities said investigators are trying to determine whether the two cases were related.

Police on Wednesday released video of the two suspects. They're asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.