Police are looking for two men who attacked a delivery man in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

The 22-year-old victim was making a food delivery to 260 Herkimer St. at around 11:20 p.m. Thursday when he was approached by two of a group of five men, police said. The men demanded that the victim give them the food.

When he refused, one of the suspects punched him in the back of the head. Authorities said the men fled into the building.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.