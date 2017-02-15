Two men attacked a subway rider as he checked his Metrocard balance at the Flushing/Main Street 7 train station Wednesday in Queens.

The 43-year-old victim was standing in line at the subway station attendant booth to add money to his MetroCard just before 2 p.m. on Jan. 22., authories said. He then stepped off the line to check the balance using a self-service swipe device mounted outside the booth.

Shortly after, a dispute began between the victim and the suspects as he tried to resume his position in line. Authorities said the suspects shoved him toward the station stairs and beat him unconcsious before fleeing the scene.

The victim suffered cuts to his face and was taken to New York Presbytarian Queens Hospital for treatment.

The suspects are believed to be in their 20s and 40s, police said.

Anyone wiht information regarding the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or submut their tips online by logging on to the Crime Stoppers website.