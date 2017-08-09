A medical escort was killed when the ambulette she used to transport disabled people rolled on top of her after it was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Bronx, police said.

Irene Espinal, 37, was pinned by the ambulette after the hit-and-run driver hit it on 229th Street on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Espinal had been unloading a disabled man at the time and somehow became trapped underneath the ambulette after it was pushed on top of her, police said. The street is on a slope and that may have been a factor in the vehicle crashing onto her.

Neighbors say they heard a loud bang when the vehicle struck the ambulette.

“I heard the impact, the impact is what brought be to the window,” Natasha Lewis said. “I didn’t even realize she was underneath the car, until my niece said, ‘She’s underneath the car.’ When I came out it was rolling slowly back, but she was already underneath the car.”

Lewis described the horrific sight of seeing Espinal trapped by the ambulette. “From face to shoulder was underneath the car,” she said.

The driver who hit the ambulette drove off, police said. The NYPD hasn't released details about the suspect's vehicle.

Cellphone video of the aftermath shows emergency responders at the scene. At one point, people had tried to use bricks to prop up the ambulette so that Espinal could be rescued.

Espinal had been transporting patients to and from Montefiore Medical Center at the time. She was pronounced dead at that same hospital.

It’s believed the man who was being escorted was not injured in the crash.

Espinal had been working for IAHD, a company that provides services and support for disabled people and their families, for less than a year.

In a statement, IAHD Managing Director Kerry Brady sent condolences to Espinal’s family and said the company was awaiting the results of a police investigation.

“We are very saddened to learn of the death of a cherished member of the IAHD family,” Brady said in the statement.