Surveillance video shows the suspects forcing an employee into a large freezer before they fled the scene. (Published 2 hours ago)

Two men, one of them armed with a gun, forced a 30-year-old employee at The Meatball Shop in Brooklyn into a huge freezer after making the worker hand over thousands in cash during an early-morning heist Wednesday, authorities say.

Surveillance video from the 3 a.m. heist shows the suspects, both believed to be in their early to mid 30s and about 6 feet tall, forcing the man into the freezer at the Bedford Avenue shop.

Police say the worker had been upstairs when the suspects walked into the store, and the suspects ordered him to go to the basement, where the restaurant's safe is located. The employee complied with the robbers' demands to open up the safe, and the suspects took out $2,000 in cash. They then put the man in the freezer.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.