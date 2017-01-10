Chicken Tenders Recalled Due to Plastic Contamination

Schreiber Processing Corp is recalling 10-pound boxes of chicken tenders because of plastic contamination. The recalled products carry the label seen here.

More than a ton of chicken tenders from Schreiber Processing Corp are being recalled because of contamination with plastic, the government said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Schreiber, of Maspeth, was recalling 2,330 pounds of tenders in 10-pound boxes labeled "Meal Mart Battered & Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders" with item code 03-CTB and production code 0246.

They were produced Dec. 8 and shipped to institutions and stores in New York, New Jersey and Washington.

The USDA said Schreiber found the contamination after a consumer complaint, though no one was injured.