McDonald's said the giveaway, a first of it's kind for the fast-food giant, is part of its new mission to "continue to change expectations" among customers.

Attention, Big Mac lovers.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, McDonald's will give away 10,000 bottles of its Big Mac sauce to celebrate its new Grand Mac and Mac Jr. sizes.

The twists on the popular menu item - which features two patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame bun – offer an even larger and slightly smaller option for diners, McDonald's said.

To get your bottle of Big Mac sauce, head to a participating location around the country and say, "There's a Big Mac for that."

A full list of participating locations will be released Wednesday, the company said in the announcement.

The giveaway will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Customers who can't make it into a participating restaurant also will have the chance to get their hands on a bottle with giveaways throughout the day on McDonald's social media channels, according to the news release.