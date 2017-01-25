Mayor de Blasio is vowing to fight President Trump's executive order Wednesday blocking federal grants to so-called sanctuary cities that protects undocumented immigrants from authorities, while thousands of New Yorkers rally in Washington Square Park.

"The executive order does not change who we are or how we go about doing our work," de Blasio said at a news conference Wednesday evening.

"We're going to defend all of our people, regardless of where they come from and regardless of their documentation status," he said.

The mayor says that instead of filling its stated purpose of increasing public safety, the executive order would undermine it by damaging police and community relations, and putting cuts first and foremost on the NYPD, "taking away the resources we use everyday to protect people in this city against crime and against terrorism."

De Blasio also cast doubt on the legal sustainability of the executive order.

"As we've looked at the executive order in just the last hour or two, I want to let the people of New York City know that there is less here than meets the eye," de Blasio said. "The executive order is written in a very vague fashion. We believe that not only will it be susceptible to many legal challenges but that it will meet with tremendous public resistance all over the nation."

"We believe we are on solid ground to challenge the executive order should the occasion rise and be necessary," he added, referencing a 2012 Supreme Court ruling in which the court prohibited the federal government from the "broad-brush withholding of funds" to states.

Earlier, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said of Trump's executive order, "We're going to strip federal grant money from the sanctuary states and cities that harbor illegal immigrants. The American people are no longer going to have to be forced to subsidize this disregard for our laws."

But de Blasio vowed Wednesday, "We will not deport law-abiding New Yorkers, we will not tear families apart, we will not leave children without their parents, we will not take breadwinners away from families who have no one else. And we're not going to undermine the hard-won trust that has developed between our police and their communities."

More than half a million New Yorkers are undocumented immigrants.

"This is a city of immigrants, we always have been. That is our fundamental nature," said de Blasio.

"The spirit of this executive order runs contrary to our character and our values as a city, and I would argue it runs contrary to our character and our values as a country," he said.

Several civil rights groups were participating in the rally at Washington Square Park Wednesday night.