In a press conference Thursday New York Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed to fight cuts in President Trump's proposed budget that would affect New York services.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is blasting President Trump's budget proposal, saying it puts New York City directly in the crosshairs.

Outlining the New York City programs and departments that would lose hundreds of millions of dollars under Trump's budget, the mayor asked the president to return to his hometown and talk to the people who would be affected.

"President Trump should remember where he comes from," de Blasio said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. "New York City stands to lose so much in this budget. And maybe if he remembers where he comes from, maybe if he heard the voices of New Yorkers, it would help him realize that he needs to take a different path if he actually wants us to be safe and wants us to succeed."

Among the New York City programs that would be affected by the federal budget:

Under the proposed cuts to Homeland Security, New York City could lose as much as $190 million. "We're the number one terror target in this country, and President Trump is proposing to take away $190 million," de Blasio said. Part of those cuts would include the $110 million that the NYPD receives annually as part of the Homeland Security grant program. Nearly all federal funding to the NYPD would be eradicated, according to NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill, who calls the funds "absolutely critical" and the backbone of the department's counterterrorism apparatus.

New York City public schools could lose $100 million, which would impact training to teachers and class size. This would include $40 million for afterschool programs, which Schools Commissioner Carmen Farina says have been enhanced in the last few years.

700,000 families would lose access to low-income home energy assistance

Huge cuts to Housing and Urban Development would mean less money for senior citizens, less money for senior centers, cuts to home repairs for seniors

Cuts of $150 million to the city's Housing Authority operating funds and $220 million to the Housing Authority capital funds would impact 400,000 families

"It's extraordinary how many negative things can be packed into one budget," de Blasio said.

"In the end, every budget is a statement of values, and I regret to say that this budget confirms that President Trump does not value working families because they're gonna bear the brunt," he said. "The budget consistently contradicts his campaign promises."

De Blasio vowed to fight the proposed budget and to work with New York's congress members to battle it. He said he understands the need to balance a budget but disputed Trump's choices in doing so.

Republican congressman Peter King told News 4 that the numbers offered up by de Blasio and city officials were worst-case scenario estimates, and that he was told by a city official that the White House budget actually offered no specific numbers on potential security or counterterror cuts to New York City. King, who represents parts of Long Island, says while some percentage of Homeland Security cuts may affect New York, he doesn't believe all the federal money to the city will be yanked.

He vowed to fight to make sure "not one penny" is cut from federal counterterror funding for New York City.

Jonathan Dienst contributed to this report.