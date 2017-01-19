WNYC’s Fred Mogul discusses the difficulties covering maternal morbidity rates and how we crafted his series “What Hospitals Deliver". (Published 22 minutes ago)

How I Broke the Story: Journalist Fred Mogul on His Coverage of Maternal Morbidity in NYC

Are pregnant women in New York City getting equal care?

That's what public radio station WNYC set out to study after a recent study conducted by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene found that the maternal morbidity rates in New York City were 1.6 times the national average.

WNYC's health care and medical reporter Fred Mogul said he found the city health department's report pulled together a lot of information about women on the population level, including race, ethnicity and neighborhoods.

He worked to track down real women who illustrated the study -- one of them is Brooklyn mother Charity Hines, who spoke to NBC 4 New York recently She said the birth of her first child Kaleb was an ordeal and that she is still haunted by what she heard in the delivery room.

"'His heart is slowing down, it’s speeding up. Changing positions,'" recalled Hines. "I had a fever off and on. They had me on oxygen."

Then after 27 hours of labor, she had an emergency C-section.

"I wake up and I’m asking my family, 'Did you see him? Is he OK?'" Hines said.

Kaleb was OK, but only after being sent to intensive care, while Charity grappled with a fever and mild infection. In some ways, her case does not surprise Dr. Deborah Kaplan, the assistant commissioner of the Bureau of Maternal, Infant and Reproductive Health at the Department of Mental Health and Hygiene.

"We found that black women are three times more likely to have life-threatening complications than white women. Latina women are much more likely to have complications than white women," said Kaplan, who was part of the team that did the five-year study of moms and problems with deliveries in city hospitals.

Beyond the disparity in serious complications, Kaplan says that black women are about 12 times as likely to die as white women from pregnancy complications.

The study also revealed that where women lived made a difference.

"For example, central Brooklyn has some of the highest rates of life threatening complications. These are neighborhoods that are predominately low-income and African-American and Latino women,” said Kaplan.

"I think the discrepancy exists entirely because of their entry into the medical system."

Dr. Ralph Ruggiero works with the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Bushwick, one of the neighborhoods working to combat a high maternal morbidity rate.

"In other neighborhoods, a woman has an option to go to one of several voluntary or private physicians. I think in this neighborhood, we are the only one," said Ruggiero.

The NYC Department of Health is working to change that: the launch of Neighborhood Health Action Centers will help expectant mothers with prenatal care and other health issues that can drive up the rates of complications in the delivery room.

At the same time, hospitals like Wyckoff are working to improve systems and communications with moms.

"Three conditions that kill women quite frequently are hemorrhage, high blood pressure, hypertension or venous thrombotic disease, or a blood clot," said Dr. Elizabeth Howell, MD MPP, the vice chair of research in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Howell said that "half the battle is really trying to reduce these items."

"We want to make sure that any woman that comes in a New York state hospital with either of these three conditions has a standardized set of orders, protocols to try and make her care the highest quality and the safest," she said.

She is also encouraging mothers to speak up.

"Being your own advocate is all an important part of the process," said Howell.

That, ultimately, is what Charity Hines wants moms to learn from her ordeal.

"If something feels wrong to you and you want to ask questions, ask questions. Stand up for yourself. If you feel something has been done to you and it’s wrong, speak up and say what your feel," said Hines.

"I think women have the right to know what the complication rates are at the hospitals where they might deliver are," said Mogul. He wants women to be informed which is why he chose to tackle the subject in an in depth series, titled "What Hospitals Deliver."

"I think if people listen to my story, I would hope that they would look into the hospitals and the doctors, and the midwives that serve them. That they would ask hard questions," said Mogul.