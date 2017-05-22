A man driving a red pickup truck masturbated as he pulled up next to a high school student who was walking back to her parked car on Long Island last week, police say.

The Huntington High School student was heading to her car on Holdsworth Drive last Thursday afternoon when the man in the pickup pulled up next to her and fondled himself, Suffolk police say.

The student told the man she was going to call police, and he drove away, police said.

After an investigation, detectives arrested the driver, identified as 44-year-old Eric Lombardi, in front of his home in Plainview Sunday evening.

Lombardi is charged with public lewdness and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Monday.