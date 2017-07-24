A pizzeria in Passaic went up in heavy flames Sunday night. (Published Monday, July 24, 2017)

Pizzeria Goes up in Flames in New Jersey

Several crews are on the scene of a massive fire at a pizza parlor in New Jersey.

The flames broke out just before 11 p.m. at Bruno’s Pizzeria on Main Avenue in Passaic, officials said.

The blaze spread to the floors above the pizzeria.

Video from the scene shows heavy flames shooting through the roof of the building while thick smoke chokes the nighttime sky.

No injuries were immediately reported. Smoke continued to pour from the building around 2 a.m.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.