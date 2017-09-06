Hundreds of people packed a Jewish community center, hours after swastikas and anti-Semitic messages were found spray-painted on the walls, doors and windows of a Long Island high school. Wale Aliyu reports.

Rally Against Hate in NY After Vandalism at School

Police released images Wednesday of a young woman they suspect spray-painted swastikas and anti-Semitic messages on the walls, doors and windows of a Long Island high school last month.

The new surveillance images show a teenage girl wearing a black costume mask on the morning the hateful symbols were painted at Syosset High School, police said.

Police released images of the teenage suspect.

Photo credit: Nassau County Police

Detectives believe the vandalism at the high school occurred between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Aug. 27.



Just hours after the graffiti was discovered, hundreds of people packed a Jewish community center near the school for a "Break the Hate" rally. The rally was planned before the hateful symbols were found, but it's likely the discovery drove more people to show up.

Nassau County police say "MS13" and profanities also were found painted in the rear of the school. MS-13 is the Salvadoran-based street gang that has been blamed for more than 20 killings on Long Island in the past year and a half.

Syosset School Board trustee Joshua A. Lafazan issued a statement decrying the graffiti. He said he would call for increased security at all the school district's 10 buildings.