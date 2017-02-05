Police are on the hunt for two masked gunmen who pistol-whipped one employee and demanded cash from another at a Bronx bodega.

The masked assailants entered the Pitman Grocery and Deli near Pitman Avenue in Wakefield at around 9:26 p.m. Friday, then brandished their gus and demanded money, police said.

One of the suspects approached a 48-year-old clerk behind the counter and pistol-whipped him at the side of his head twice before he grabbed cash from the register, officials said. Surveillance video shows the suspect screaming at the clerk as he retreived the cash from the register before he jumps over the counter and attacks the victim twice.

Police said the second suspect approached a 50-year-old employee, told him to lay on the ground at gunpoint, then took money from him. The suspects fled the bodega shortly after.

Authorities said the clerk suffered a non-life threatening head injury and was treated at Jacobi Hospital.

The suspects are believed to be in their 20s, and were last seen wearing dark clothing and masks while carrying handguns.