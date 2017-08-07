Masked Robbers Order Bodega Workers to Ground, Threaten to Shoot Them: Police - NBC New York
Masked Robbers Order Bodega Workers to Ground, Threaten to Shoot Them: Police

By Ray Villeda

    Two masked teens walked into a Brooklyn bodega and forced three workers to the ground while threatening to shoot them, police say.

    The NYPD released surveillance images of the robbery on Monday in the hopes of finding the two teens who robbed the bodega at Jefferson Avenue and Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant last week.

    The teens walked into the bodega wearing masks on Wednesday evening, police said. One of them jumped over the counter and began taking cash from the register as the second teen walked behind the register counter with a handgun.

    There, he ordered three men working at the store to the ground and said he would shoot them if they didn’t comply, according to police.

    The robbers grabbed more money and ran out of the bodega with $1,000 in cash.

    No shots were fired and no one was injured in the robbery, police said.

