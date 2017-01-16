A masked gunman entered a woman's car as she was waiting for a friend in Westchester, and pulled her into the backseat before her friend showed up and scared him off, police say.

Police say it happened Thursday night outside a home on Pennsylvania Avenue in Yonkers. The 19-year-old victim told police a man wearing all black and a ski mask hopped into her car, pulled out a gun and pulled her into the back, authorities say.

"The girl, 19 years old, was screaming and yelling, the other girl as well," said Gloria Aramayo, a friend of the women who heard the commotion. "I said, 'What happened?' So a man tried to rape my friend."

People living in nearby Scarsdale fear the attacker may be the same man who tried to rob a woman in her driveway just 30 minutes earlier on the same night. The victim in that case told NBC 4 New York the attacker tried to rip off her wedding ring. She yelled to her husband inside the home, and the attacker took off.

Police are looking into the similarities of the attacks but have not yet linked the two.